PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 182.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.