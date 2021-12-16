1,534 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

