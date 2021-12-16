Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

