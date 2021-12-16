Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $647.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 593.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

