Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.46 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.