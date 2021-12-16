Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $351.05 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $241.70 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

