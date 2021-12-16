Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 331 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $237.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

