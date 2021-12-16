Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 247,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

