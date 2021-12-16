Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

