Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 73 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.