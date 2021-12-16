Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 355 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $76.77 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.