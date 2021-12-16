Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 146,529 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146,529 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

