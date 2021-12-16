WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

NYSE RKT opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

