Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $173.80 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.96 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

