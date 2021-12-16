Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

