Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.60 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

