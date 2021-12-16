Aaron Webster Acquires 1,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Aaron Webster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

