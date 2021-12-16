Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.