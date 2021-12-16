Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $152,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

