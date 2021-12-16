Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,252.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,039.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.74 billion and a PE ratio of 111.46. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,530.35 and a 52 week high of C$2,270.07.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current year.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
