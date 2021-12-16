Constellation Software Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,252.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,039.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.74 billion and a PE ratio of 111.46. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,530.35 and a 52 week high of C$2,270.07.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.