First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) to Issue $10.35 Dividend

First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 10.35 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

FIGR stock opened at $500.00 on Thursday. First National Bank of Groton has a fifty-two week low of $500.00 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank of Groton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank of Groton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.