Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

PKG stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

