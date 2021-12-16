Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

