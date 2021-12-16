Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €22.70 ($25.51) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.07 ($21.43).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

