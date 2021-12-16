TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

