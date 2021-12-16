Wedbush Comments on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FHTX stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

