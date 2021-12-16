Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

