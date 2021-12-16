Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

