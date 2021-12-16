Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock worth $218,499,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

