Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.