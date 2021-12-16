Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) versus Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Critical Survey

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Grove N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Charlie’s and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.80 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Grove $24.09 million 2.52 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

