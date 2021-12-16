Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CTBI stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

