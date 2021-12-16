Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agenus by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Agenus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

