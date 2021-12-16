Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

