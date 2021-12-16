Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

