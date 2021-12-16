UBS Group Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Market Perform

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

