DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,289. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

