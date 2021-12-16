DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,289. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
