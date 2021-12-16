Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $93.94, but opened at $90.03. Sprout Social shares last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 7,624 shares.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,902 shares of company stock worth $25,306,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -207.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.