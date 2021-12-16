Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,457 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

