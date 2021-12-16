Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Declines By 81.2%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of QTGPF opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.25. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

