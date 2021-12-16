Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Decreases By 80.8%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CYRBY stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

