Insider Buying: Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Major Shareholder Purchases $98,350.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
East Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,680 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,751 shares of Rand Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 10 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 9 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, East Asset Management, Llc acquired 594 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,801.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, East Asset Management, Llc bought 3 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49.50.
Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Rand Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Rand Capital Company Profile
Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
