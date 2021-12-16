HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.