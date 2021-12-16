Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $373.18 million, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.