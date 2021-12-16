Adrian James Buys 2,300 Shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Adrian James acquired 14,400 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,984.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Adrian James acquired 34,150 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Adrian James bought 6,300 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $70,182.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James bought 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,079.88.

VLCN stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Volcon Inc has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

