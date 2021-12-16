Moore Clark Sells 25,562 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.