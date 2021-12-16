Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,512 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.56 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

