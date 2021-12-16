Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,871,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,506,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

