CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Acquires $22,509.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,690 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $22,509.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of 122.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.