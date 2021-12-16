Peel Hunt Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Buy

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,372.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

